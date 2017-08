Somalian Army Confirms Civilian Casualties in Friday Raid

The Somalian army says its forces, supported by U.S. troops, mistakenly shot dead 10 Somalis, including three children, during an operation near the town of Bariire early Friday morning. General Ahmed Jimale Irfid, the Somalia army chief who spoke to VOA exclusively from Mogadishu confirmed that 10 civilians including children and elderly people were killed during a joint raid at a farm in Bariire town, about 55 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu. “It was not a deliberate action. It was an accident and misunderstanding between the forces and local farmers in...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News