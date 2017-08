Somali-American Picked as US Youth Observer to UN

A Somali-American from Minnesota will speak on behalf of youth at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York and other events. Munira Khalif, who will be a junior this fall at Harvard University, was chosen from 350 applicants as the 2017-2018 U.S. Youth Observer to the U.N. "When you are the youngest person in the room, you think, maybe my voice is not important,'" Khalif told VOA. "I think sometimes we limit ourselves, and there's a challenge within that. But I think [it's about] really reminding yourself that...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

