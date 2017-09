Somalia Seeks US Help, Says Militants Plot to Supply Uranium to Iran

The Somali government has asked the United States to provide "immediate military assistance" because it says al-Shabab militants are plotting to supply uranium to Iran. In a letter to U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Stephen Schwartz, Somali Foreign Minister Yusuf Garaad Omar says the militant group has captured "critical surface exposed uranium deposits" in the central Somali region of Galmudug and intend to transport the uranium to Iran. The letter says the issue presents a problem for the larger global community and will not be constrained within the borders of Somalia....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

