Somalia: ONLF Member Transferred to Ethiopia Was Terrorist, Regional Threat

The government of Somalia is defending a controversial decision to hand over a prominent Ogaden rebel leader to authorities in Ethiopia. The transfer of Abdikarin Sheikh Muse, a top member of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), has sparked a social media uproar and protests against the government by nationalist politicians. Small demonstrations took place in Mogadishu on Monday and at Kenya's Dadaab camp for Somali refugees on Tuesday. Muse, who is in his sixties, was detained by security forces August 23 in the Somali city of Galkayo. His supporters...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

