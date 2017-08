Somalia Official Says 10 Civilians Killed in Joint Raid

Ten civilians, including a child, are dead after a raid by foreign and Somali forces on a farm in southern Somalia, a deputy governor said Friday as officials displayed victims' bloodied bodies in the capital. The farmers were killed "one by one" after soldiers stormed the farm in Barire village early Friday, the deputy governor of Lower Shabelle region, Ali Nur Mohamed, told reporters in Mogadishu. A child and a woman are among the dead, the official said, calling the attack a "real genocide." It was not clear which foreign...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News