Somalia Forces Take Over Boat Seized by Pirates

Somali security forces have taken over an Indian-owned commercial boat held by Somali pirates during an operation overnight, officials said. The mayor of Hobyo, Abdullahi Ahmed Ali, told VOA's Somali service that his forces seized the boat after they surrounded the vessel off the coast of Hin-Barwaaqo village, south of Hobyo. He said the pirates abandoned the boat after elders warned that security forces were approaching and planning to storm the vessel. Pirates seized the boat, MSV Al Kausar, earlier this month. Mayor Ali said only two...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

