Somalia Forces Take Over Boat Seized by Pirates
Somali security forces have taken over an Indian-owned commercial boat held by Somali pirates during an operation overnight, officials said. The mayor of Hobyo, Abdullahi Ahmed Ali, told VOA's Somali service that his forces seized the boat after they surrounded the vessel off the coast of Hin-Barwaaqo village, south of Hobyo. He said the pirates abandoned the boat after elders warned that security forces were approaching and planning to storm the vessel. Pirates seized the boat, MSV Al Kausar, earlier this month. Mayor Ali said only two...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 2 days
- Ship Hijacked off Yemen Coast Is Freed VOA Africa (Yesterday) - A Lebanese registered ship hijacked off the cast of war-torn Somalia has been freed, says...
- Hijacked ship's crew rescued from pirates near Somalia BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - The ship was hijacked off Yemen by Somali pirates on Saturday but those on board...
- Report: Chinese, Indian Navies Thwart Somali Pirates VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack on a Tuvalu-flagged...
Popular Posts
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Askofu Gwajima amtaja aliyemteka Roma, Wiki ya mafisadi kuumbuka bungeni
- - ZITTO AKATISHA ZIARA YA SLAA
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania April 10, 2017 kuanzia, Udaku, Hardnews na michezo
- - VIDEO: ‘Kikwete aliniambia neema inakaa kwenye tumbo la shari’ – Nape Nnauye
- - ROMA, WENZAKE KUSIMULIA KUTEKWA KWAO LEO
- - Mawaziri wabeza kauli ya Mbowe
- - Sintofahamu kuhusu mkutano wa Roma na waandishi
- - LEMA, LISSU, ZITTO KUMSAKA BEN SAANANE
- - Bashe amchokonoa Rais Magufuli
- - Simulizi Mkatoliki alivyotekwa
- - Roma: Hatupo salama, aeleza mateso waliyopata
- - Zitto ‘anunua kesi’
- - Mbao yashikilia rufaa ya Simba
- - LIVE: Msanii Roma Mkatoliki, Waziri Mwakyembe wanazungumza na waandishi
- - Mshauri wa maswala ya usalama wa Trump kujiuzulu
- - FULL VIDEO: Roma Mkatoliki asimulia kila kitu walivyotekwa
- - Gwajima: Mdee kamuombe Ndugai msamaha yaishe
- - Hawa Ghasia azomewa Dodoma
- - Roma:Hii sio kiki, tumeteswa jamani
- - Banda afungiwa, atimkia sauzi
- - ‘Bunge liahirishwe leo tujadili kuhusu wanaoteka watu’ – Hussein Bashe
- - MATUKIO UTEKAJI YAMTISHA GWAJIMA
- - BASHE ATAKA BUNGE LIJADILI TATIZO LA UTEKAJI WATU
- - Simba imewashangaza Mbao kwenye uwanja wa CCM Kirumba Mwanza
- - Yanga wamkera Mwambusi
- - Roma Mkatoliki :Tunahofia maisha yetu
- - USHINDI WA YANGA WAIFUNGULIA MILANGO YA NEEMA
- - Singida United imemnasa ndugu yake Niyonzima
- - Wema, Mafufu kimenuka mwanangu
- - VIDEO: Sio uwanjani tu Balotelli msumbufu hadi Airport