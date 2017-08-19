Somalia Forces Capture Key al-Shabab Town of Bariire
African Union and Somali government forces have captured the town of Bariire, a strategic militant base in the south of the country, officials and witnesses said Saturday. Commanders said the Islamist al-Shabab group fled following heavy fighting outside the town in which the joint troops approached from three directions. Bariire was one of al-Shabab's strongholds in the south and only 45 kilometers (27 miles) from Mogadishu, the country's capital. "The joint troops attacked the town from three directions, forced the militants to flee and secured its control," Abdinasir Alim Ibrahim,...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 3 days
- US Says Airstrikes Kill 7 Al-Shabab Fighters VOA Africa (2 days ago) - The U.S. military says seven al-Shabab militants have been killed in a series of airstrikes...
- Suspected US Airstrike Targets Al-Shabab in Somalia VOA Africa (2 days ago) - The government of Somalia said its forces, in coordination with a suspected U.S. airstrike, killed...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 19..Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Serikali yafafanua alichosema Lissu kuhusu Bombardier kukamatwa
- - Tundu Lissu aivuruga serikali ya JPM
- - JB baada ya kusikia Barcelona wamepeleka ofa ya tatu Liverpool
- - ZIMBABWE IMEJIBU, ACHA MAISHA YAENDELEE
- - HAMISA MOBETTO AMTAJA BABA HALISI WA MTOTO
- - Serikali yakuna kichwa shamba la Rais Mwinyi kuhakikiwa Moro
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Mambo 10 yaliyompa cheo kinara Makinikia, Ni umafia kama wa filamu mauaji ya msauzi Dar
- - Washambuliaji Simba kunoa makali kwa Gulioni leo
- - Ulimboka amtahadharisha Omog
- - ‘Tuliondoka kwa machela, tumerudi tukitembea’
- - BREAKING: Mbunge wa Bunda Mjini Ester Bulaya amekamatwa na Polisi
- - PROF.MRUMA WA KAMATI YA MAKINIKIA ATEULIWA TENA
- - Bayern Munich na Monaco waanza vyema kuteta mataji yao
- - Lissu aibua jambo ndege ya Bombardier
- - Ester Bulaya atiwa nguvuni Tarime
- - How anti-poaching hero was shot dead
- - Tetesi za soka Ulaya Jumamosi 19.08.2017 na Salim Kikeke
- - LISSU AIBUKA NA BOMBARDIER
- - JAJI MARAGA ASHIKILIA URAIS WA KENYATTA
- - Zuio Bodi ya CUF Lipumba lazingirwa na mapingamizi mahakamani
- - Maamuzi ya Hussein Bashe kwa watoto wanne waliomtabiria Ubunge
- - Top 10 ya nchi ambazo haziwezi kuvamiwa kirahisi
- - Manchester United wang’ang’ania kileleni, matokeo ya michezo ya leo Epl haya hapa
- - Taarifa za Mwanamke Mtanzania kukamatwa na Dawa za Kulevya India
- - CHADEMA imethibitisha Ester Bulaya kukamatwa na Polisi leo
- - Polisi Tanzania waanzisha msako mkali kuwatafuta waliomuua Wayne Lotter
- - Manji mgonjwa, ashindwa kuhudhuria mahakamani
- - Bulaya akamatwa Bunda
- - Ndanda yaipiga bao Yanga, inakuja kama Simba