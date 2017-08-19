Somalia Forces Capture Key al-Shabab Town of Bariire

African Union and Somali government forces have captured the town of Bariire, a strategic militant base in the south of the country, officials and witnesses said Saturday. Commanders said the Islamist al-Shabab group fled following heavy fighting outside the town in which the joint troops approached from three directions. Bariire was one of al-Shabab's strongholds in the south and only 45 kilometers (27 miles) from Mogadishu, the country's capital. "The joint troops attacked the town from three directions, forced the militants to flee and secured its control," Abdinasir Alim Ibrahim,...

