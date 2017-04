Somalia Court Executes Five Militants for Murders of Officials

Five al-Shabab militants convicted of murdering senior officials in the north eastern Somalia town of Bossaso have been executed by firing squad. The men were sentenced to death in February by a military court in Bosaso port town, the commercial hub of Puntland, Somali federal member state. The court said the men were involved in identifying possible targets, and carrying out assassinations against officials. Abdifitah Haji Adam, Chairperson of Puntland military court, told VOA Somali Service that the court found the suspects guilty and gave them the death penalty two...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

