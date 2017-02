Somalia Changes Presidential Election Venue, Citing Transparency Concerns

The venue for Somalia's presidential election next week has been moved from the police academy to inside the Mogadishu airport because of concerns about security and possible corruption. Sources close to the candidates and the electoral commission reported the news to VOA's Somali service on Saturday. The move came after 18 of the 24 presidential candidates wrote to the election commission, expressing concern about a number of issues, including security and corruption, sources confirmed. The 329 members of the upper and lower houses of parliament will vote for the president...

