Somali Students Worry About US Visa Ban

Shukri Ahmed Ali was ecstatic when she received a letter of acceptance in December to the elite Wellesley College in the American state of Massachusetts. But Ali, 19, from Somaliland in the northwest of Somalia, worries she will not be able to attend Wellesley later this year because of U.S. President Donald Trump's temporary visa ban, which was announced last week against Somalis and citizens of six other Muslim-majority countries. "If Donald Trump extends the 90-day ban, I may not be able to get into the U.S. because Somalia is...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

