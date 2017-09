Somali Restaurant Bombed for Third Time in 3 Years

At least four civilians were killed and three others were injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest early Friday evening inside a small restaurant in the Somali town of Baidoa. Witnesses told VOA Somali that a man wearing a vest arrived on a bicycle and entered Barwaqo restaurant, then detonated his vest. All four victims died at the scene, while three other people were taken to the hospital. Mukhtar Mohamed Atosh, a reporter for VOA in Baidoa, said there were several other people who were wounded but able...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

