Somali Referee Dirah Killed by Gunmen

Popular Somali referee Osman Jama Dirah was shot to death Thursday evening near his home in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. “The sports officer was killed after leaving mosque on the way to his residence in Wardhigley district. Two men armed with pistols shot him several times,” said Anas Ali Mohamud, a former Somali National Team player who was a friend of the deceased. He said the killers fled the scene before the arrival of Somali security forces, who conducted an unsuccessful search for the culprits. The motive for Dirah’s murder...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

