Somali President Vows to Eradicate Militants as He Offers Peace Talks

Somali's president vowed Wednesday that his administration will eradicate the terrorist militant group al-Shabab across Somalia within two years, and he offered its leaders peace talks. Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, was speaking at a ceremony marking the 57th anniversary of the foundation of the Somali National Army, which was held at the compound of the Ministry of Defense in Mogadishu. "We confirm to the Somali people that we are prepared and within two years' period we will eradicate al-Shabab from all areas they are present in Somalia,"...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News