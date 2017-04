Somali Pirate Leader Missing After Attempted Hijack

A notorious Somali pirate leader is missing following an attempt Saturday to hijack a cargo ship, maritime sources and villagers said. Abdikarim Salah "Aw Koombe" and two other pirates were last seen on board a Lebanese-registered cargo ship, OS 35 near Socotra Island, as they attempted to intimidate the crew and steer the vessel to the direction of the Somali coast, sources say. Two pirates who remained in the ship have escaped and reached land, sources told VOA's Somali service. The surviving pirates told residents in the Red Sea town...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

