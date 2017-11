Somali Government Releases List of Deadly Car Bomb Suspects

The Somali government has released the names and the photos of the suspects behind last month's deadly truck bombing that killed more than 350 people and injured more than 400 others in Mogadishu. Security Minister Mohamed Abukar Islow named seven suspects, including Husein Aden Madey, identified as the suicide bomber who drove the truck that blew up in the middle of busy intersection on October 14, and Mukhtar Mohamud Hassan aka (Gardhuub), who is accused of masterminding the attack. Other suspects include, Ali Yussuf Wa'eys, the would-be bomber of another...

