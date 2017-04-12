Somali Forces Free 8 Sailors Kidnapped by Pirates
Somali officials say security forces have rescued eight Indian sailors who were taken to land by pirates on Monday. The mayor of Hobyo town, Abdullahai Ahmed Ali, told VOA's Somali service Wednesday that the sailors from MSV Al Kausar are safe and in the hands of the security forces. “The captain is riding the car with me,” Ali said. He said the security forces detained four pirates who were holding the crew after moving them from their boat off the coast of Hobyo. Two other sailors had been found on...
