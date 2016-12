Solar Pump Helps Herders Overcome Zimbabwe Drought

Communities in one of the most drought-prone parts of Zimbabwe are ditching farming in favor of cattle raising with support from the United Nations and a local NGO. Mathafeni village about 600 kilometers southwest of Harare is in one of the driest districts in Zimbabwe, but a solar-powered borehole pumps water into a trough where some cattle are drinking. The borehole supplies water for a dip tank just a few meters away, which helps reduce the risk of waterborne disease. As Thembani Khumalo waited for his 12 cattle to finish...

