Smugglers Target Ethiopian, Somali Teens for Deadly Trip to Yemen

Despite being seven months pregnant, Mesno Taha left her home in Harerge, Ethiopia to find peace and a better future. She trekked to the Somali zone of Ethiopia, crossed the border into Somalia and paid to board a boat bound for Yemen. After traveling 18 hours at sea, she ended up near the shore of the war-torn country. Taha said that she and over 100 other migrants aboard were told that they had arrived at their destination, despite still being at sea. Armed smugglers forced Taha to jump off the...

