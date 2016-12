Six Killed in Attack on Somalia Town

At least six people were killed and seven others injured when militants attacked Afgoye town, southwest of the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Thursday night. Residents say they saw heavily armed militants take up positions before storming a government checkpoint in the town. “They were around 100 heavily armed militants. They took up positions and ordered residents to take cover in their homes before storming on a security checkpoint manned by government forces,” Mohamed Hirey, one of the residents said. “The militants used RPGs and heavy machine guns and were shouting...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

