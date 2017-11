Six African Countries to Benefit from Discounted Cancer Drugs

The cancer caseload is growing in Africa, but quality treatment options remain limited. By 2030, WHO estimates that for every four deaths from HIV/AIDS on the continent, there will be three deaths from cancer. To address the emerging public health crisis, two major pharmaceutical companies have partnered with the American Cancer Society and the Clinton Health Access Initiative to steeply discount the cost of some cancer drugs to six African countries, including Uganda....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

