Sinai Mosque Attack Kills 235

Egyptian security officials, quoted by state-run media, say 235 people have been killed by suspected militants in an attack on a packed mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula. The government's MENA news agency reports authorities said extremists targeted the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abed, west of the provincial capital, el-Arish. A man claiming to have been inside the mosque during the attack told Arab media that militants in four-wheel drive vehicles opened fire inside the house of worship following an explosion. Eyewitnesses also say the militants...

