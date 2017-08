Simple Concoction Found to Halt Fall Armyworm

A farmers' group in South Sudan's Imotong state says it has found a way to combat the dreaded fall armyworm, which has devastated crops across the state. Robert Lokang, leader of the Bidaya Farm association, says he regularly sprays his crops with a concoction of tree leaves, ash, powdered soap and water. The all-natural formula is designed to kill the armyworms while not harming the plants. It's not a new invention - Lokang says he learned it decades ago as a child, when his father used the same concoction to...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

