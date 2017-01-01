Sierra Leone 'still in shock' after deadly floods
Sierra Leone has begun Thursday mass burials of the hundreds of victims of the deadly flooding and mudslides that hit Freetown. A third of the victims were children. Red Cross has said about 600 are still missing....
