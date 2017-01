She quit the media for farm

When Enea Paul Mwanja graduated from University of Dar es Salaam’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a bachelor degree of Arts in Mass Communication in 2013, she expected to land a high paying job. Although she comes from a family that largely relys on farming, she didn’t think that agriculture could be part of her life again....

Published By: The Citizen - Today

