Several Explosions Heard in Zimbabwe Capital

At least three explosions, as well as heavy gunfire, were heard in the Zimbabwe capital of Harare early Wednesday, according to local witnesses. Witnesses also said military vehicles and soldiers were on the streets early Wednesday, hours after soldiers took over Zimbabwe's state broadcaster, ZBC. Local residents said instead of the usual 11 p.m. newscast, music videos were played instead. A spokesman at the U.S. embassy in Harare told VOA the streets appeared calm overnight Wednesday and had no confirmed sightings of military vehicles. The spokesman also said he had...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News