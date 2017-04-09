Several dead in Somalia after suicide bomber targets senior army officials
At least a dozen people have been killed in a car bomb near Somalia's defense ministry compound in Mogadishu. The attack comes just days after Somalia's president announced a military offensive against al-Shabab....
Published By: DW World - Today
New Somali Army Chief Survives Assassination Attempt VOA Africa (Today) - The new Somali army chief, General Ahmed Mohamed Jimale Irfid, has survived an assassination attempt...
Key al-Shabab Commander Killed in Somalia VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Al-Shabab commander Bashe Nure Hassan was among several militants killed Saturday during an attack in...
Somalia Court Executes Five Militants for Murders of Officials VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Five al-Shabab militants convicted of murdering senior officials in the north eastern Somalia town of...
Top Al-Shabaab Commander Killed in Somalia VOA Africa (Yesterday) - African Union soldiers killed a top al-Shabaab commander in Kuday, Somalia, Saturday, after the terrorist...
Somalia Leader Declares Country A War Zone, Replaces Chiefs VOA Africa (3 days ago) - Somalia's new president on Thursday declared the country a war zone and replaced its military...
