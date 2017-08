Senegal Reinstates Qatar Ambassador, Hopes for End to Gulf Feud

Senegal has reinstated its ambassador to Qatar in a bid to encourage the resolution of a dispute between Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies and Doha, the Foreign Ministry said. Senegal recalled its ambassador three months ago along with other African countries such as Chad and Niger who followed suit and also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, whose charities funnel millions of dollars in aid money to the region. "With this act, Senegal strongly encourages efforts to peacefully resolve the crisis between Qatar and neighboring countries," said Foreign Minister Mankeur...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News