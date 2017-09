Seek the help of religious institutions in the war on corruption, PCCB urged

A religious leader from the Thamaratul Kadiria Organisation in Singida Region, Sheikh Issa Nassoro Issa, has advised the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) not to deal with corruption only within the government and its institutions, but it should also tackle the vice in religious institutions....

The Citizen - Today

