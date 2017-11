Sauti Sol and Patorankin release Melanin

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol has released a new featuring Nigeria’s Patoranking titled Melanin The song which was co-written by the talented Kenyan songwriter and singer Nviiri The Storyteller and produced by Sauti Sol becomes the first single off of Sauti Sol’s upcoming music project titled African Sauce LP....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News