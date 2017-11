Sahel Counterterror Force Lacks Funding

Burkina Faso's foreign minister says a new counterterrorism force for Africa's Sahel region needs substantially more funding to operate. The G5 Sahel force was formed to enable Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Mauritania and Chad to defend themselves against Islamist militant groups that operate in the region, such as al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb and Boko Haram. It was authorized by U.N. resolution 2509, which was agreed upon by France and the United States after intense negotiations. Alpha Barry told VOA's French to Africa service that the G5 Sahel force has...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News