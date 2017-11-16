S. Sudan President Reconciles With Former Army Chief

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and his former army chief of staff apparently have reconciled, a week after a tense standoff in Juba threatened to escalate into violence. The reconciliation happened Thursday at a prayer service at the president's residence in Juba. Pictures surfaced on the internet showing Paul Malong hugging Kiir. The coziness seems a world away from events last week in Juba, when tanks and dozens of government troops surrounded Malong's house after he refused to release a platoon of soldiers guarding him. Malong had been under house...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News