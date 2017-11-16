S. Sudan President Reconciles With Former Army Chief
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and his former army chief of staff apparently have reconciled, a week after a tense standoff in Juba threatened to escalate into violence. The reconciliation happened Thursday at a prayer service at the president's residence in Juba. Pictures surfaced on the internet showing Paul Malong hugging Kiir. The coziness seems a world away from events last week in Juba, when tanks and dozens of government troops surrounded Malong's house after he refused to release a platoon of soldiers guarding him. Malong had been under house...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- New In Last 40 minutes
- Zimbabwe latest: Mugabe 'resisting calls to resign' BBC News Africa (Today) - Mr Mugabe was shown shaking hands and smiling with the army chief holding him under...
- In the last 2 days
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe 'under house arrest' after army takeover BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - As Zimbabwe's army takes control, South Africa's leader says the president is at home but...
- Zimbabwe crisis: Mugabe 'under house arrest' after army takeover BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - As Zimbabwe's army takes control, South Africa's leader says the president is at home but...
- Tillerson in Myanmar to press Suu Kyi and army on Rohingya The Citizen (Yesterday) - Washington's top diplomat arrived in Myanmar Wednesday to press civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi...
- In the last 3 days
- Zimbabwe Ruling Party Accuses Army Chief of Treason VOA Africa (2 days ago) - Zimbabwe's ruling party has accused the armed forces chief of "treasonable conduct" after he threatened...
- Zimbabwe: Army chief accused of 'treasonable conduct' BBC News Africa (2 days ago) - General Chiwenga had said the army could intervene to halt a purge within the governing...
- Zimbabwe army chief accused of 'treason' BBC News Africa (2 days ago) - Zimbabwe's governing party accuses army chief of "treasonable conduct" over comments challenging President Mugabe...
- Military Vehicles Reported Outside Zimbabwe Capital VOA Africa (2 days ago) - Military vehicles were reported to be heading toward Zimbabwe's capital Tuesday, a day after the...
- Mugabe allies hit out at Zimbabwe army chief BBC News Africa (2 days ago) - Backers of President Mugabe's wife tell the army chief to stay in "barracks" after takeover...
Popular Posts
- - Nchi 10 tajiri Afrika kwa mwaka 2017 ndio hizi zimetajwa !
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania leo Nov. 16 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - MBOWE: “Wachunguzeni Lowassa, Sumaye na Nyalandu” (+audio )
- - AJIB AONJA HASIRA ZA LWANDAMINA
- - Viboko 12 vyamsubiri ‘bilionea’ nyumba za Lugumi
- - Ridhiwani Kikwete, Mchungaji Msigwa wavutana bungeni
- - TRA yazuia mabasi ya Kilimanjaro kufanya kazi
- - ANAONDOKA? Tshishimbi atoa msimamo
- - AU: Hatua ya jeshi la Zimbabwe ni kama mapinduzi
- - IMETHIBITISHWA: 11 wamefariki kwenye ajali ya Ndege Ngorongoro, iliondoka Arusha ikapitia KIA
- - Mwanafunzi aliyepelekwa ‘mochwari’ akidhaniwa kufa amaliza kidato cha nne
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Viboko 12 vyamsubiri bilionea wa nyumba za Lugumi, Mugabe chini ya ulinzi
- - NI KWELI LAUDIT MAVUGO ANA NAMBA YANGA?
- - Tambwe amhamisha namba Tshishimbi
- - MWISHO WA ZAMA ZA MUGABE
- - Jeshi la Zimbabwe laendelea kumshikilia Mugabe
- - “Tuache kutishana” – Mbunge wa CCM Munde Tambwe Bungeni (video)
- - PICHA 10: Kutoka eneo la ajali ya Ndege iliyoua watu 11 Ngorongoro Arusha
- - NDIKUMANA AFARIKI DUNIA, AZIKWA RWANDA
- - Ajali ya ndege yaua 11Ngorongoro
- - PICHA 7: Mazishi ya Nidikumana, Mama na Baba yake wamwaga machozi
- - Watu 11 waliofariki ajali ya ndege Ngorongoro wapatikana
- - Rais Mugabe azungumza na wajumbe wa Sadc
- - Spika Ndugai aigomea Serikali jina la shirika
- - PAPO KWA PAPO: Makubwa matatu aliyoulizwa Waziri mkuu Majaliwa Bungeni leo
- - Kitu Kala Jeremiah kasema baada ya kumtazama Dr. Shika akijieleza, aandika maneno 91
- - JPM: BOMOENI JENGO TANESCO UBUNGO, WIZARA YA MAJI
- - Magazetini leo 16/11/2017.
- - Watu wasubiri hatua za jeshi Zimbabwe
- - Daraja la ghorofa 3 kupasua majengo ya Tanesco, Maji