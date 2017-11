S. Africa's Zuma Again Denounces 'Monopoly' White Economic Power

South African President Jacob Zuma reiterated a call on Monday for radical reforms to shift the balance of "monopoly" economic power away from whites who dominated under apartheid, saying without such change blacks would stay poor for a long time. He made the remarks, reiterating a staple criticism leveled by his ruling ANC about South Africa's economy, against the backdrop of widespread allegations of corruption against Zuma and his friends, the Indian-born Gupta brothers. Zuma was responding to a question about his role as an enemy of "white capital," during...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News