S. African Model Challenges Grace Mugabe's Immunity Over Assault Allegation

A South African model who has said she was whipped with an electric cord by Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe has filed court papers challenging the government's decision to grant her diplomatic immunity, advocacy group Afriforum said. Police had placed border posts on "red alert" to prevent Mrs. Mugabe from leaving but South Africa's international relations minister said she had granted diplomatic immunity to the wife of Zimbabwe's 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe. Afriforum has given legal backing to Gabriella Engels, the 20-year-old woman behind the assault allegation, and is working...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

