S. Africa Opposition Hammers at Unpopular President in Court and Parliament

South Africa's opposition parties are not giving up on their quest to oust President Jacob Zuma, hitting him Tuesday on two fronts: the nation's highest court and a seating of parliament. These latest attempts come after Zuma's many long-simmering corruption scandals have provoked the opposition to call eight unsuccessful votes of no-confidence against him. All were handily defeated by the large majority held by Zuma's powerful African National Congress. On Tuesday, the nation's Cape Town-based parliament shot down a motion from the opposition Democratic Alliance to dissolve parliament to pave...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

