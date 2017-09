Rwanda's Largest Solar Field Also Empowers Orphans

In Rwanda, less than 15 percent of the population has access to electricity. In rural areas, it can be as low as one percent. In order to increase Rwanda's energy capacity, a 17-hectare solar field with 28,000 panels was constructed in six months in 2014 by private power companies. It is East Africa's first large-scale commercial solar field, bringing in 8.5 megawatts of power at its peak — four percent of the country's total power capacity. The project has brought power to more than 15,000 homes. "We are living in...

