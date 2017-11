Rwanda Ramps up STEM Education for Girls

In Rwanda, the number of schoolgirls studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the so-called STEM fields, is climbing steadily. It’s part of an ambitious government agenda to transform the economy. In the past decade, several STEM schools for girls have opened in Rwanda amid the rising demand. Chika Oduah reports for VOA from Kigali....

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News