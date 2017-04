Rwanda Continues to Honor Victims of the Genocide

Rwanda marks the 23rd annual commemoration of the genocide in that country on Friday and over the weekend. The government organizes this yearly event for everyone in the country to honor the loved ones who were lost during the genocide. An estimated 800,000 people were killed in Rwanda during those 100 days in 1994, most of them from the Tutsi ethnic group....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

