Ruling Party Consolidates Power in Kenyan Elections

Nairobi roads have returned to their usual pre-election bustle and Kenyans have gone back to work. But the elections are not quite over, as opposition leader Raila Odinga insists the presidential poll was "stolen" and has announced plans to challenge the outcome at the Supreme Court. Official results show President Uhuru Kenyatta defeated Odinga, 54 percent to 45 percent. University of Warwick professor of comparative politics, Gabrielle Lynch, says most people expected a tighter presidential race, although she notes the final result is still in dispute. Lynch also notes the...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

