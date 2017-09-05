Rohingya people plight: Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi under fire
Muslim countries and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai have lambasted Myanmar and its de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi for the poor treatment of Rohingya Muslims. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis has worsened in Rakhine....
Published By: DW World - Today
