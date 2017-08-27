Rights Group: South Sudan Should Probe Death of US Reporter

The killing of an American journalist in South Sudan violates international humanitarian law and should be investigated, according to an international human rights group. South Sudan's leaders should "condemn this killing, investigate how it happened and hold those responsible to account,'' Jehanne Henry, senior Africa researcher for Human Rights Watch, told The Associated Press. On Saturday morning, 28-year-old freelance journalist, Christopher Allen, was killed when fighting erupted between opposition and government forces along the border between South Sudan and Uganda. The rebel forces launched a coordinated attack...

