Resistance Mounts in Uganda to Lifting Presidential Age Limit

Resistance continues to grow in Uganda to a controversial bill that would lift the presidential age limit in the constitution. The fate of the bill will decide whether longtime President Yoweri Museveni is eligible to run for a sixth term in 2021. Parliament has sent lawmakers back to their districts to consult their constituents about the issue. Halima Athumani reports from Kampala....

VOA Africa

