Report: ONLF Rebel Leader Illegally Extradited to Ethiopia

The controversial extradition of a prominent ONLF rebel leader to Ethiopia was illegal, a report by a Somali parliamentary commission said Saturday. Abdikarim Sheikh Muse, a top member of Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), which is based in Ethiopia, was handed over to Ethiopian authorities on August 28, after he was detained by Somali security forces in the central Somali town of Galkayo on August 23. Somali authorities say Muse is a "terrorist and a regional threat." His transfer is sparking outrage in Somalia, however, along with a social media...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News