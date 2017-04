Report: Chinese, Indian Navies Thwart Somali Pirates

Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship by suspected Somali pirates, India’s defense ministry said Sunday. The OS 35 was reported to be under attack Saturday. “An Indian Navy helicopter undertook aerial reconnaissance of the merchant vessel at night, and at sunrise, to sanitize the upper decks of the merchant ship and ascertain the location of pirates, if still on board,” the defense ministry said in a statement. “Subsequently ... a boarding party from the nearby Chinese Navy ship went...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News