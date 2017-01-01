Report: Angola's Ruling Party Claims Victory in Election

Angola's ruling party said Thursday it won a majority in the country's election with five million votes counted so far, opening the way for the defense minister to succeed President Jose Eduardo dos Santos after his 38-year rule, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reported. The MPLA party concluded it had won Wednesday's election after reviewing data relayed by its delegates from polling stations nationwide, said Joao Martins, a senior official at the party's headquarters in Luanda, the capital. Martins said Defense Minister Joao Lourenco would therefore succeed dos Santos,...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

