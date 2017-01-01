Report: Angola's Ruling Party Claims Victory in Election
Angola's ruling party said Thursday it won a majority in the country's election with five million votes counted so far, opening the way for the defense minister to succeed President Jose Eduardo dos Santos after his 38-year rule, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reported. The MPLA party concluded it had won Wednesday's election after reviewing data relayed by its delegates from polling stations nationwide, said Joao Martins, a senior official at the party's headquarters in Luanda, the capital. Martins said Defense Minister Joao Lourenco would therefore succeed dos Santos,...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 6 hours
- Angola Awaits Election Results Amid Opposition Complaints VOA Africa (Today) - Angolans are awaiting the results of an election in which the defense minister is the...
- In the last 1 day
- Angolans Vote for Dos Santos’s Successor VOA Africa (Yesterday) - On Wednesday, Angola’s longtime president did something he hasn’t done in decades: He voted for...
- Angolans Will Elect a New President, But Reform Seen Unlikely VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Angolans voted for a new parliament and president on Wednesday, but many say the balance...
- In the last 2 days
- Angola Votes in Historic Poll VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Angolans cast ballots Wednesday in the first election in decades that doesn't include long-time President...
- Angola election: Voters queue at polling stations BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - President José Eduardo Dos Santos is stepping down after 38 years in power....
- In Photos: Angola Presidential Election VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Voters in Angola are choosing a new president Wednesday to replace longtime leader Jose Eduardo...
- Angolans vote today in rare, decisive elections The Citizen (Yesterday) - Mombasa. Following the Kenyan general election held on August 8, Angola is now poised for...
- Jose Eduardo dos Santos era ends as polls open in Angola DW World (Yesterday) - Voting is underway in Angola, where Jose Eduardo dos Santos's 38-year reign is coming to...
- Angola Voters Choosing Successor to Longtime President VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Voters in Angola are choosing a new president Wednesday to replace longtime leader Jose Eduardo...
- Polls open in Angola as Dos Santos ends long rule The Citizen (Yesterday) - Polling stations opened Wednesday across Angola in an election that marks the end of President...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 24.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Bombardier iliyonaswa Canada yawagonganisha Lissu, Dk. Slaa
- - Walichozungumza Haji Manara, Niyonzima na Okwi baada ya kubeba Ngao ya Jamii
- - PICHA: Simba ilivyotwaa Ubingwa wa Ngao ya Hisani vs Yanga leo
- - UPDATES: Cha kufahamu baada ya Tundu Lissu kurudishwa Polisi Central leo
- - Simba yatwaa ubingwa wa Ngao ya Jamii
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Kiini cha mauaji Kibiti chaanikwa, Chanzo soko la Mbeya kuungua
- - Picha: Simba walivyo shangilia ubingwa wa Ngao ya Jamii
- - Penati zilizoamua ubingwa wa Ngao ya Jamii Simba vs Yanga
- - Nay wa Mitego hajaacha mtu, kawachana wote Diamond, Alikiba & Dimpoz
- - Haruna Niyonzima, Okwi na Haji Manara baada ya ushindi vs Yanga
- - Esma Platnumz kaingilia kati baada ya Dimpoz kupost picha ya Mama Diamond
- - Trump: Korea Kaskazini imeanza kutuheshimu
- - NIYONZIMA ACHONGANISHA MAKOMANDOO YANGA, SIMBA
- - Wazimbabwe walivyozibeba Simba na Yanga kwenye Ngao ya Jamii
- - MWASHIUYA, KAKOLANYA WAKIONA TAIFA
- - TSHISHIMBI HABARI NYINGINE, KAMUSOKO AZALIWA UPYA
- - VIDEO: Penati ilizoipa Simba Ubingwa wa Ngao ya Hisani vs Yanga
- - Penati ya ‘baba kija’ ndio ilipeleka Ngao ya Jamii Msimbazi
- - Tundu Lissu kashindwa kufika Mahakamani…alichosema Wakili wake je?
- - Masikini Yangaaaa!
- - SIMBA WAJAZA TAIFA, WASHANGILIA KIMABADILIKO
- - Mgogoro wa mirathi familia ya Mrema
- - Kibiti imetulia, hongera IGP
- - KABAMBA: Shughuli yake si mchezo
- - Lissu awaponza waandishi Dodoma
- - AJALI: Daladala imegonga Train asubuhi hii Morogoro
- - Serikali yafuta leseni za Magazeti Tanzania
- - KIZUNGU CHAITOA NISHAI TFF
- - Chadema watangaza ‘Black Thursday” nchi nzima