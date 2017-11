Replace 2 poll officials, Chadema urges NEC

Chadema in the Coast Zone has tendered a letter to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), demanding that a returning officer in Ubungo District and assistant returning officer from Saranga Ward be replaced. Addressing a press conference yesterday, Chadema Coast Zone secretary Casmir Mabina said they had lost confidence in the returning officer after showing support to the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi CCM...

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News