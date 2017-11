Reactions to developments in Zimbabwe and Kenya- Straight Talk Africa

"Straight Talk Africa" and host Shaka Ssali is joined by Arikana Chihombori-Quao, the African Union Ambassador to the USA, David Onserio Monda, Professor of Political Science at the City University of New York and VOA Reporter Blessing Zulu to discuss the political realities in Zimbabwe and Kenya and explore the role of the African Union and the challenges it faces on the Continent....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

