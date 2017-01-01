Ray of hope for Zimbabwe’s economy
Harare. For most Zimbabweans, incoming president Emmerson Mnangagwa has only one priority: rebuilding an economy shattered by policies that threw out investors and destroyed the key agricultural sector. The country’s economy has halved since 2000 when many white-owned farms were seized. Since then, the economy has survived on scarce US dollar notes -- often used until they fall apart -- and for the past year a parallel “bond note” currency that is pegged to the US dollar but widely distrusted. The World Bank estimates that 2.8 million people, or 17.5...
Published By: The Citizen - Today
