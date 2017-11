Protesters in Zimbabwe Call for Mugabe to Resign

Demonstrators in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, and in other cities around the country Saturday are calling for President Robert Mugabe’s resignation. Mugabe, 93, is reported to be resisting demands from the army, members of his own ZANU-PF party, and political activists to step down after 37 years in power. The Zimbabwe Defense Forces seized key state institutions Wednesday, confined Mugabe to house arrest and clamped down on those they termed thieves surrounding the president, including Professor Jonathan Moyo, Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo, Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, ZANU-PF Youth League...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

