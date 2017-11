President Magufuli launches Muhimbili Mloganzila facility

President John Pombe Magufuli has said that there will be no additional compensation for the 2,530 residents of Kwembe who were directed to vacate the area to make way for the construction of a campus for the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) at Mloganzila on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam city....

Published By: The Citizen - Today

