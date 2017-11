Premier to Tanesco: speed up operations to connect all Tanzanians to national grid

Dar es Salaam. The prime minister of Tanzania, Mr Majaliwa Kassim Majaliwa, has directed the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) – working through the country’s Rural Energy Agency (REA) – to speed up its operations in a bid to ensure that all the people in rural areas are connected to the power grid....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News